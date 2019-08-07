L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L OREAL CO/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

LRLCY opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

