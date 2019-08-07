Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.92 ($85.96).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Krones stock traded up €0.45 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting €50.25 ($58.43). The stock had a trading volume of 128,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 52-week low of €49.96 ($58.09) and a 52-week high of €108.90 ($126.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.49.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

