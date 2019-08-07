Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Trimmed by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,034,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 667,370 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,146,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,391.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

KR opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

