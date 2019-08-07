KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 0.3%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.04, 1,236 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

