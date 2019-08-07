Koppers (KOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Koppers stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of $513.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Koppers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $38.30.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.