Koppers (KOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of $513.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Koppers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 8,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $251,477.64. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 194,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,311.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

