KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

