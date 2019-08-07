KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,435,000 after purchasing an additional 384,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,409.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

