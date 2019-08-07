KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

