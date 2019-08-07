KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Argus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.