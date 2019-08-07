KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 2,846 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

DUK opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

