KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.