KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian M. Trafas Sells 3,049 Shares

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $396,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian M. Trafas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Brian M. Trafas sold 3,679 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $479,741.60.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.14. 1,427,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

