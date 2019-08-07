Kidman Resources (ASX:KDR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Kidman Resources Ltd (ASX:KDR) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.90 ($1.35) and last traded at A$1.90 ($1.35), approximately 3,739,629 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.89 ($1.34).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.89. The firm has a market cap of $767.09 million and a P/E ratio of -70.19.

About Kidman Resources (ASX:KDR)

Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. Its flagship asset is the Mt Holland Lithium and Gold project located near Southern Cross in Western Australia. The company also explores for lead, zinc, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. Kidman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

