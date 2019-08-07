Keyera (TSE:KEY) Raised to Outperform at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.39.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$24.05 and a 52-week high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$836.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.