KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 148.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Nomura set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,197. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16,965.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 649,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

