KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after buying an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,989,000 after buying an additional 767,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KeyCorp by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 1,175,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,197. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

