KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $498.39. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $496.40, with a volume of 1,117,027 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAZ. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 713.64 ($9.32).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

