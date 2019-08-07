KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. KAR Auction Services updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 75.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2,902.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

