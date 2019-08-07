Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.

KNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Xiaoming Hu acquired 122,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $579,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.