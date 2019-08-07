JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) a $150.00 Price Target

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been given a $150.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

DIS traded down $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.15. 21,165,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

