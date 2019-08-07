JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €147.12 ($171.07).

Shares of CON stock traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €119.70 ($139.19). The company had a trading volume of 709,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Continental has a 12-month low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a 12-month high of €198.00 ($230.23).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

