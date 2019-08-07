John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,439. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

