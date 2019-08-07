Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0335 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $228,417.00 and $40,701.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00248368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.01233932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00095143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.