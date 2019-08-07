Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

JRSH stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

