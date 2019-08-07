Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $100.27 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.