Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. ValuEngine downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of BP opened at $37.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BP has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of BP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.