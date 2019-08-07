James Joseph Barber Buys 721,818 Shares of Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) Stock

Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) insider James Joseph Barber bought 721,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,218.18 ($9,431.83).
ITX stock opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.27. Itaconix PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.
About Itaconix
