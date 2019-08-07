James Joseph Barber Buys 721,818 Shares of Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) Stock

Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) insider James Joseph Barber bought 721,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,218.18 ($9,431.83).

ITX stock opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.27. Itaconix PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc designs and manufactures specialty polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix DSP and Itaconix CHT water conditioners for binding calcium, magnesium, and other polycationic ions in consumer, industrial, and agricultural applications; Itaconix VELASOFT, a water soluble polymer; Itaconix ZINADOR, a water soluble odor neutralizer; Itaconix XDP, a water soluble polymer mineral dispersant; ITACONIX TSI, a water soluble polymer threshold scale inhibitor; and ITACONIX BIOBIND, a waterborne polymer used in coating formulations as binders.

