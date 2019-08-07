James Hardie Industries (JHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

JHX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 4,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Separately, UBS Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.