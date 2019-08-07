Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. 28,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $85.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

