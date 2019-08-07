Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,402,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. 273,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,521. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

