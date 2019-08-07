Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IWG stock opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09. IWG has a one year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 383.10 ($5.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IWG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IWG to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 328 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 408 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 305.60 ($3.99).

In related news, insider Mark Dixon acquired 42,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £143,072 ($186,948.91). Insiders have purchased a total of 500,401 shares of company stock valued at $168,170,327 in the last quarter.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

