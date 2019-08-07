Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $114,951.00 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iungo has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.07 or 0.04723824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001042 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

