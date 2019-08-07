iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,644. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $92.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

