iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 3,696,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,526,539. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.