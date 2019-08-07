iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277,894 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,108,000. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,978,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,530,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

