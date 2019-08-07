iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $190.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

