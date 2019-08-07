iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 240,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

