iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 1,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

