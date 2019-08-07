iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY)’s stock price were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.25, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

