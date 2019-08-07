iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL) Shares Up 1%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $87.80, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.