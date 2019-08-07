IoTeX Market Cap Hits $23.44 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $23.44 million and $613,167.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

