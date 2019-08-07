IOTA Hits One Day Volume of $9.03 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Coinone and Ovis. During the last week, IOTA has traded 5% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $768.34 million and $9.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00245660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.01231791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00094720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.38 or 0.04588511 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinone, OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, FCoin, CoinFalcon and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

