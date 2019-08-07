IOStoken Price Reaches $0.0396 (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Coineal, CoinBene and Bitrue. In the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.04766997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOStoken (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDEX, CoinBene, BitMart, Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, Livecoin, CoinZest, IDAX, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Hotbit, BitMax, ABCC, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Huobi, Zebpay, Kucoin, GOPAX, Bitrue, DDEX, WazirX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Koinex and Bitkub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

