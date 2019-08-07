InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. InVitae traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 2487564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVTA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $131,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $87,458.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,229 shares of company stock worth $1,701,067. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.53.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

