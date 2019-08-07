Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.