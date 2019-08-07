Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.3% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

In other news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

