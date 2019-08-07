Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,725 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 1.5% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

