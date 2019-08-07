Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xilinx (XLNX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX):

7/31/2019 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2019 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xilinx is gaining from a strong uptick in the Communications market. Growth in the Wireless market, supported by early 5G production and pre-5G deployments is a primary catalyst. LTE upgrades in both radio and baseband applications are also a key driver. We believe, Xilinx is well-positioned to tap the opportunities arising from an increase in the adoption of AI technologies, 5G connectivity, autonomous vehicles and IoTs, which will drive growth in the long run. Nonetheless, an absence of cryptocurrency-related demand and soft demand for legacy products are a dampener. Moreover, weak memory testing market is a challenge. Further, higher mix of communications coupled with lower TME and A&D is a persistent threat to gross margins. Increase in expenses due to higher employee compensation is also an overhang on the company's margins.”

7/26/2019 – Xilinx was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Xilinx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

7/25/2019 – Xilinx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

7/25/2019 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2019 – Xilinx is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2019 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2019 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2019 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2019 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2019 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XLNX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.92. 3,731,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

