Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) recently:

8/2/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

8/1/2019 – Alamos Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00.

7/15/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

6/28/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AGI traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,505. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,629.65.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

