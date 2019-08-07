Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) recently:
- 8/2/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.
- 8/1/2019 – Alamos Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00.
- 7/15/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.50.
- 6/28/2019 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
AGI traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,505. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,629.65.
Further Reading: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.