Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 2.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

VRP stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

